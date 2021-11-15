China's aviation industry showcases latest military products at Dubai Airshow

By Yan Bing

BEIJING, Nov. 15 -- The 2021 Dubai Airshow officially kicked off at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai World Center, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on November 14, local time. China's aviation industry brought a series of key military trade products to the exhibition this year, fully showing the innovation-driven development it has made in the military trade products. This is also the first time that the Chinese military aviation sector has systematically exhibited its products in a large comprehensive international airshow abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese military trade products showcased this time include training aircraft, helicopters, transport aircraft and airborne weapons, with an indoor exhibition area of 200 square meters and an outdoor static exhibition area of 300 square meters.

In the much-expected flight performance session, the L-15 Falcon advanced jet trainer independently developed by China completed multiple acrobatic movements with high standards, which were widely acclaimed by the audience onsite.

As one of the largest international airshows, the Dubai Airshow radiates the markets in the Middle East and Africa with a huge influence. According to the organizer, Dubai Airshow 2021 attracted more than 1,200 exhibitors from over 20 countries, and about 160 aircraft are showcased. The scale this year has outstripped that of 2019 with a new record, and will become a platform to connect aviation, aerospace and defense industries.