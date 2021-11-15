Xi's article on arming Party with Marxism & innovative theories of its adaptation to Chinese context to be published

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on arming the whole Party with Marxism and the innovative theories of its adaptation to the Chinese context will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Tuesday in this year's 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Marxism revealed the rule for the development of human society in a scientific manner, the article says, noting that it is the fundamental guiding ideology upon which the Party and country are founded.

The Party has been upholding Marxism since the first day of its founding, says the article.

At the fundamental level, the capability of our Party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics are attributable to the fact that Marxism works, the article says.

It emphasizes maintaining an unswerving resolve to uphold the guiding role of Marxism, calling it a fundamental issue.

It calls for continuing to adapt the basic tenets of Marxism to China's specific realities and the country's fine traditional culture, using Marxism to observe, understand, and steer the trends of the times, and continuing to develop the Marxism of contemporary China and in the 21st century.

The article urges officials, especially high-ranking ones, to master the basic theories of Marxism.