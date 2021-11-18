CPC leadership reviews documents on national security strategy, military honors regulations, sci-tech advisory report

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to review documents including the National Security Strategy (2021-2025), regulations on awarding military honors, and the 2021 advisory report of the national science and technology advisory commission.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

To safeguard national security under new circumstances, a holistic approach to national security should manifest, and a new security structure should be formed, the meeting said.

With political security prioritized, the country will coordinate efforts to protect security in major sectors and regions, including political, economic, social, sci-tech, and other emerging areas.

No concession will be made on issues concerning China's core interests and national dignity. The country's sovereignty, security, and development interests should also be resolutely safeguarded, the meeting noted.

The regulations on awarding military honors aim to inspire all service personnel to strive for the centenary goal of strengthening the armed forces, the meeting said.

It emphasized that the fundamental principle and system of absolute Party leadership over the armed forces must be upheld.

The meeting also called on the national science and technology advisory commission to closely observe and study the development of science and technology at home and abroad, conduct in-depth research on the country's sci-tech strategies, and promote innovation.