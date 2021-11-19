Helicopter formations train in plateau area

BEIJING, Nov. 19 -- Multi-type attack and transport helicopters attached to an army air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army recently carried out the joint flight training on the Western Sichuan Plateau, Southwest China, with an elevation of more than 4,000 meters.

This was the first time for the helicopter element of the brigade to hold training exercises focusing on forging flight skills and all-domain operation capabilities in the snowy plateau area, during which nearly one hundred pieces of important data information have been collected.