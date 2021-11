A Yuxin'ou (Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe) China-Europe freight train leaves the Tuanjie Village Station of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday called for efforts to continue promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through joint efforts.

The BRI should aim for high-standard, sustainable and people-centered progress, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, while addressing a high-level symposium on the initiative.