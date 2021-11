The screenshot shows the notice released by the Weihai Maritime Safety Administration on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administrationon November 25, 2021.

BEIJING, Nov. 26 -- According to a notice released by China's Weihai Maritime Safety Administration on Thursday, military exercises will be carried out in waters of the Yellow Sea from November 26 to December 1, 2021.

YELLOW SEA

MILITARY EXERCISES 0200UTC TO 0600UTC DAILY FROM 26 NOV TO 01 DEC IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JIONING:

37-39.5N/121-52.0E;

37-33.0N/121-52.0E;

37-33.0N/121-59.5E;

37-39.5N/121-59.5E,ENTERING PROHIBITED.

SHANDONG MSA CHINA.