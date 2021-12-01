China hosts 2nd Int'l Army Forum on Military Education

By Liu Xiaohong and Xiao Liming

NANJING, Dec. 1 -- The second International Army Forum on Military Education hosted by the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) kicked off in Nanjing, capital city of East China’s Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 30, 2021.

Representatives from 10 foreign military academies and commanding organs of multiple countries including Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Serbia, Singapore and South Africa will conduct two-day exchange activities via video link.

Themed on "future development trend, challenges and countermeasures of the cultivation of Army primary officers", the forum aims to build an academic exchange platform for international Army academies, promote the international exchange and cooperation in military education, and accelerate academy reform and development.