China, Vietnam coast guards hold fifth high-level meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 1 -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard Command have held their fifth high-level meeting via video link on November 30, 2021.

During their virtual meeting on Tuesday, both sides made positive comments on the cooperation results in 2021, discussed the future cooperation direction in specific projects, and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

The two sides agreed that they will continue to promote pragmatic and friendly cooperation under the leadership of both parties and countries, work together to properly dispose maritime emergencies, maintain regional maritime security and order, so as to build a maritime community with a shared future.

Major General Wang Zhongcai, director-general of the China Coast Guard (CCG), and Major General Le Quang Dao, commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, jointly chaired the meeting.