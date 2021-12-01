China, Vietnam to conduct joint military medical exercise in early December

BEIJING, Dec. 1 -- The Chinese and Vietnamese militaries will conduct the "Peace Rescue 2021" joint medical exercise in early December in Mong Cai city of the Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh. The exercise includes joint medical service command, on-the-spot joint rescue, mass casualty disposal, and prevention and control of pandemic. The Chinese side will send 84 persons with equipment such as tent hospital modules, field ambulances, and medical vehicles for pandemic prevention to Vietnam to participate in the exercise.

The exercise aims at sharing the medical service experience between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries, promoting their exchange and cooperation in fighting against the pandemic, and enhancing their capabilities in joint rescue and disaster reduction.