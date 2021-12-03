China, Vietnam navies wrap up 31st joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

BEIBU GULF, Dec. 3 -- According to relevant agreements between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries and the routine annual plan, the 31st joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf, conducted by the Chinese PLA Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy, wrapped up successfully on November 26, 2021.

China and Vietnam each dispatched two naval vessels to participate in this joint patrol, which lasted for nearly 28 hours and had a total voyage of more than 250 nautical miles.

The patrol fleets of China and Vietnam navies arrived at the assembly location respectively, exchanged greetings via international marine radio channels, and started the joint patrol along the China-Vietnam maritime boundary in the Beibu Gulf.

During the joint patrol, the ships of the two navies informed each other of the hydrological and meteorological conditions, sea and air conditions, and the heading and speed of the fleets. They also alternated command of the fleets, carried out light signal exercise, and launched a joint search and rescue drill at last.

Since 2005, the Chinese and Vietnam militaries have successfully implemented 31 joint patrols, 15 joint drills, and four naval port calls, which have played positive role in further safeguarding the security and stability of the Beibu Gulf, enhancing mutual trust between the two militaries, and strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.