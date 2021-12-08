Carrier crewmen's dream of witnessing aircraft landing

BEIJING,Dec. 8 -- Chief Petty officer 1st Class Ruan Wanlin, one of the 1st batch sailors working under the deck of Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning , has been in service onboard for many years, but only got one chance to watch the carrier-based aircraft’s take-off and landing.

He has spent most of his work time in the bottom cabin below the main deck. Before leaving the military, the veteran-to-retire walked onto the deck to bid farewell to the warship and experience the shocking moment of the J-15A Flying Shark Carrier Aircraft’s taking off and landing.