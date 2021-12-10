China, Nicaragua resume diplomatic relations

China and Nicaragua sign the joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

TIANJIN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Nicaragua signed Friday in Tianjin the joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique.

The two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique said.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, it said.

The government of the Republic of Nicaragua shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The government of the People's Republic of China appreciates this position of the government of the Republic of Nicaragua, the communique said.