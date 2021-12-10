Chinese, Vietnamese troops conduct joint training before Peace Rescue-2021 exercise

By Teng Huaijin

Chinese, Vietnamese troops participating in the "Peace Rescue-2021" joint medical exercise conduct joint training at the exercise venue on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Wei Fei)

MONG CAI, Dec.10 -- The Chinese and Vietnamese troops participating in the bilateral medical exercise "Peace Rescue-2021" started joint training for the first time in Mong Cai city, Quang Ninh province of Vietnam on December 8, 2021.

At the exercise venue which was designed against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two Level-II hospitals of the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries based on vehicles, tents and cabins have been fully put into action, with various functional modules in operation. At the simulated resettlement site of victims, the joint pandemic prevention team conducted on-site epidemiological survey, sampling and environmental disinfection.

In view of the characteristics of this exercise, both parties have adopted a variety of new means to present the combat application effects and improve the joint emergency medical rescue capability, such as mobile cabin system applied to detect infectious diseases, drones applied to detect disasters, visualization systems applied for live transmission of casualty situations, and satellites applied for remote domestic consultations, etc,.

According to Zhao Rongtao, a member of the level-II hospital acceptance team on the Chinese side and associate researcher with the PLA’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the mobile nucleic acid testing laboratory is innovated based on medical cabin and easy-setup tents, featuring quick deployment with full equipment. It can serve as a safe and reliable laboratory in multiple scenarios such as on-site pathogen detection, large-scale screening, large-scale epidemic handling, etc,.

It is learned that the China-Vietnam joint military medical exercise "Peace Rescue-2021" is to officially kick off on December 10 as scheduled after two days of joint training.