China, Vietnam round off "Peace Rescue 2021" joint medical exercise



The Chinese soldiers retrieve the field medical vehicle after the joint exercise. (Photo by Wei Fei)

HANOI, Dec. 13 -- The Chinese troops participating in the China-Vietnam "Peace Rescue 2021" joint medical exercise returned to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on December 12. This marks the successful ending of the seven-day joint exercise.

The Chinese and Vietnamese militaries focused on humanitarian medical rescue issues and completed training subjects such as joint military health service command, joint on-site rescue, and batch wounded treatment in accordance with real combat standards. Both the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries spoke highly of the results of the exercise.

The director of Vietnam Exercise Director Committee and deputy chief of staff with the General Department of Logistics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) said at the closing ceremony that the Vietnamese military doctors learned exercise organization and professional activities from the Chinese military counterparts, and also witnessed Chinese medical support equipment. The results of the exercise proved the professional capabilities of the two military medical forces in medical assistance and pandemic prevention and control.

Chen Chunming, head of the Chinese guidance and coordination team and deputy director of the Health Bureau of the PLA Logistic Support Department, said that this exercise was another pioneering and innovative practice based on the successful joint free medical service activities held in 2018. The exercise was a very important milestone, said Chen.

During the exercise, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) donated medical protective masks, medical protective clothing, rapid nucleic acid detection kits and other health and pandemic prevention materials to the VPA.