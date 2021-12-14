PLA border troops on plateau receive new prefab insulated cabins



The picture shows the insulated prefab cafeteria. (Photo by Yu Haipeng)

BEIJING, Dec.14 -- The new type of expandable-and-insulated prefab cabins integrating accommodation, catering, bathing, toileting, entertainment and other functions have settled in a unit of the PLA Xining Joint Logistic Support Center at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.

The insulated cabin uses new aluminum alloy materials to provide effective thermal insulation under severe cold conditions. Covering an area of 30 square meters, each cabin accommodates 16 people after being expanded, and can be equipped with modularized facilities for shower, toilet, cooking and dining, etc. The heating inside can be obtained by municipal electricity, diesel generator or air heater.

The novel-designed cabin can be manually unfolded and set up within 20 minutes. Two cabins can be packed into a standardized container, which can realize containerized transportation and is conducive to the rapid deployment of troops.

The new type of prefab cabin has solved the problem of fixed facilities in the past and played an important role in improving the living conditions of frontier defense soldiers in the plateau and alpine regions. It is learned that relevant departments will follow up the system maintenance and provide technical references for future improvements, finalization and promotion.



The picture shows the dormitory in the expandable insulated cabin. (Photo by Yu Haipeng)