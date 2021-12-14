China unveils regulation on preferential treatment certificates for veterans

By He Miao

BEIJING, Dec. 14 -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) recently released a trial regulation on preferential treatment certificates for veterans and other eligible recipients, as officially shown.

Based on the Veterans Support Law of the People's Republic of China (referred to as Veterans Support Law)and relevant national rules, the regulation aims to stipulate the distribution, use and management of preferential treatment certificates for veterans and other eligible recipients, including family members of martyrs and deceased military personnel, in a bid to guarantee the rights and interests of certificate holders, and improve preferential service management.

According to the regulation, there are two types of preferential treatment certificates, which are issued to eligible veterans and other recipients respectively.

With debit card as the carrier, the certificate is jointly manufactured and issued nationwide by the MVA and its cooperative bank in a unified manner and with a uniform pattern, each containing information of the card-holder and the issuing unit.

The holders can enjoy preferential treatment services in public transportation, tourism, etc., in accordance with the Veterans Support Law and other relevant national and local regulations. Besides, the Veterans Affairs Departments at all levels will make efforts to realize the payment of pensions and subsidies, and consolation money via recipients' personal bank accounts linked to their preferential treatment certificates.

In January 2020, a total of 20 departments including the MVA jointly issued a document, proposing to establish a system to realize the unified production and distribution of preferential treatment certificates for veterans and other preferential treatment recipients. The state-issued preferential treatment certificate system has been incorporated into the Veterans Support Law, which has come into effect since January 1, 2021.