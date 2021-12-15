China hosts Naval Medicine Seminar WPNS 2021 via video link

BEIJING, Dec. 15 -- The virtual naval medicine seminar of the 2021 Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) kicked off in the Chinese PLA Naval Medical University (NMU) on December 14.

The theme of the seminar was "Proactively responding to new challenges in maritime medical rescue and joining hands to build a maritime community with shared future". It has drawn over 100 participants from 22 member countries and observer states of the WPNS, as well as representatives and experts from the PLA Logistic Support Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and some units with the PLA Navy.

During the two-day seminar, all parties focused on topics in five aspects including COVID-19 pandemic prevention, control and response under the new situation, medical rescue for maritime disasters, development of naval special medicine, frontiers in marine pharmacy and biotechnology, and training of naval health personnel during the event. All participants made academic exchanges and shared experiences via video link.

The workshop aims to further boost exchanges and cooperation among countries in maritime medical rescue field, so as to jointly meet new security challenges and build a maritime community with shared future.