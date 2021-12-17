Army aviation troops conduct force projection drill

BEIJING, Dec. 17 -- Mixed assault and transportation elements attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 80th Group Army carried out a force projection drill recently. Under the cover of attack helicopters, the transport helicopters carrying special operations troops maneuvered to the target area, where the helicopters responsible for reconnaissance guided the ground and air firepower to clear and suppress the mock enemy’s defense forces in the landing zone, ensuring the safe landing of the transport helicopters.