Patriotism and Xi's interaction with Macao pupils

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a gathering in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration of the fifth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and delivers a speech at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of Macao's return to China. Two years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited this special administrative region. One highlight of his itinerary was a trip to a local school.

The school is affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, which was founded in 1932 and has the most students among Macao's basic education institutions. The school also has a patriotic tradition.

The Chinese president described the visit as "a wish come true," as he had considered the visit after an exchange of correspondence with the school's students.

Chinese President Xi Jinping watches a Chinese history class themed "'one country, two systems' and Macao" at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

In their letter to Xi, the students spoke of their understanding of the motherland and their commitment to making the motherland and Macao better when they grow up.

"At such a young age, you already realize that the motherland is Macao's staunch supporter," Xi said in his reply letter in May 2019. "I am so glad."

When visiting the school, Xi chose to observe a history lesson on the theme "'one country, two systems' and Macao."

"Patriotic education lays a solid social and political foundation for Macao to implement the principle of 'one country, two systems' and guides its practice to always proceed in the correct direction," Xi told students and teachers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks after watching a Chinese history class themed "'one country, two systems' and Macao" at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

He also emphasized the significance of history.

"One can easily feel a strong sense of national self-esteem and national pride after learning about our uninterrupted history spanning over five millennia," he said. "And only by knowing the nation's history of humiliation after the Opium War, can one understand the Chinese people's strong yearning for national rejuvenation."

Xi expressed confidence that today's young people in Macao will mature into "a capable generation of which we are proud of" and serve as the backbone of both Macao and the country.

"Since antiquity, it is from adolescents that heroes emerge," says a Chinese proverb. Students in the Macao school have reacted positively to the president's words.