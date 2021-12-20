Military medical expert team provides remote service to peacekeepers overseas

By Wang Jiafu and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, Dec. 20 -- Recently, a training course on the appropriate technologies for health management was held via video link, in which a multi-disciplinary and cross-domain team composed of medical experts from the Chinese PLA General Hospital responded to the health management questions raised by military doctors assigned to the Chinese peacekeeping forces overseas.

During the online training, the expert team provided professional guidance on treatment and recuperation of common training injuries, psychological disturbance and sleep disorders among peacekeepers. They also conducted multi-disciplinary remote consultations on some intractable cases.

The medical staff from the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan and from the hospital of the Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon, as specially invited trainees, also attended the training all through.

After the prescribed training course, the experts also exchanged views with peacekeepers on common and frequently-occurring diseases and on how to conduct health management against the backdrop of normalized COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.