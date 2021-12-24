Naval warships complete training with sea voyage of over 7,000 nautical miles

BEIJING, Dec. 24 -- An open-sea training fleet of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command returned to a military port in Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province, on December 22 after completing a training mission of more than 20 days, with a total voyage of more than 7,000 nautical miles. Training subjects such as anti-shore fire support, joint sea assault, air defense, and anti-missile were conducted during the operation. The training fleet consisted of guided-missile destroyer Nanning (Hull 162), guided-missile frigate Hengshui (Hull 572), comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887), and shipborne helicopters.