CPC leadership stresses enhancing historical confidence, unity, fighting spirit



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The meeting of criticism and self-criticism, themed on studying the Party's history, stressed carrying forward the Party's great founding spirit and upholding its historical experience from the endeavors over the past century. The meeting was held from Dec. 27 to 28. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has stressed strengthening the Party members' historical confidence, unity and their fighting spirit.

The two-day meeting of criticism and self-criticism, themed on studying the Party's history, stressed carrying forward the Party's great founding spirit and upholding its historical experience from the endeavors over the past century.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting that ended on Tuesday and delivered an important speech.

The meeting reviewed a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving conduct by the Political Bureau in 2021, as well as another report on addressing the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and reducing burden at the grass-roots level in 2021.

Afterward, the Political Bureau members spoke one by one, conducting criticism and self-criticism.

The meeting noted that 2021 is a milestone year in the history of the Party and the country.

Under the combined impacts of worldwide changes of a scale unseen in a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, China has faced extremely arduous tasks in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as economic and social development, according to the meeting.

China has continued to lead the world in terms of economic development and COVID-19 containment, with significant progress made in all areas of the Party and country's endeavors. The 14th Five-Year Plan has got off to a great start, stressed the meeting.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee have unanimously noted that the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the defining of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is of decisive significance for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation.

The meeting noted that since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the complicated and grave circumstances and environment the Party has faced and the arduous tasks it has undertaken are rarely seen in the world.

The historic achievements and shifts in the cause of the Party and the country were made possible fundamentally because General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, has steered a steady course at the helm, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has provided scientific guidance, the meeting noted.

The past 100 years of the Party have shown that resolutely upholding the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party is key for the Party to forge consensus and make a decisive choice at critical times, and provides an important guarantee for the Party to progress steadily in solidarity and unity, the meeting said.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must take the lead in upholding Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party and in studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting noted.

Noting that there is no end to the task of improving Party conduct, the meeting urged efforts to remain committed to self-reform, and to implement the eight-point decision on improving work conduct and the detailed rules for its implementation with perseverance.

Noting that the Party will convene its 20th national congress next year, the meeting urged members of the Political Bureau to take the lead in implementing the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans.

In his speech, Xi summarized the self-assessment remarks by the members of the Political Bureau.

Xi stressed that the CPC has always attached importance to the education on the Party's history.

The more historical wisdom the Party accumulates, the greater initiative it will take to master its own future, Xi said.

Xi noted that the campaign on studying the Party's history launched by the Party leadership this year within the Party and throughout the society is aimed at boosting confidence in history and enhancing solidarity and unity.

Over the past 100 years, the Party has been committed to pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, to seeking progress for humanity and the common good for the world, Xi said.

He added that this is where the Party's historical confidence is grounded and is the source of the Party's confidence in exercising long-term governance in China and in uniting the people and leading them in striding ahead.

Today, the CPC has proved itself worthy of the choice of history and the people, Xi said.

He urged efforts to educate Party members, officials and the public, especially the young people, to enhance their historical confidence and strive forward with full confidence.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the unity and solidarity of the Party, which is the Party's lifeline, has reached a new high with the concerted efforts from the whole Party, Xi noted.

The CPC Central Committee decided to highlight the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which is of great significance to the Party in unifying thinking and action on major theoretical and practical questions, Xi added.

The CPC comes from the people, has its roots among the people, and is dedicated to serving the people, Xi stressed, noting that the CPC's third resolution on history aims to remind the whole Party to stay true to its original aspiration and founding mission.

The Party should always maintain its close bond with the people, Xi said.

Highlighting the importance of struggle, Xi said under new circumstances of the era, the Party should make good use of the experience accumulated during the great struggle, carry forward the fighting spirit and build strength.

Xi called on the Party to maintain its mettle regardless of the hardships and dangers it faces, effectively cope with various risks and challenges -- both predictable and unexpected -- and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi asked members of the Political Bureau to have a great vision, care less about personal gains, take the lead in firming up ideals and convictions, and set an example for upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

The convocation of the 20th CPC National Congress is the Political Bureau's primary political task for next year, Xi said.

During leadership elections and changes, officials in leading positions must strictly follow relevant discipline and rules, Xi said, urging efforts to educate and guide officials to bear the big picture in mind and focus on carrying out their duties.



