US urged to view China's defense development rationally, objectively: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- The US side is urged to give up the concept of zero-sum game, view China's defense and military development in a rational and objective light, and do more to facilitate the healthy development of the China-US relationship, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular media briefing when asked to comment on the newly approved US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA ) for Fiscal Year 2022.

Rife with Cold War mentality and ideological bias, the NDAA hypes the “China threat” theory, smears China’s defense policy and military buildup, and makes baseless accusations against China on multiple issues, said Tan, adding that the NDAA has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, seriously damaged China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests, severely poisoned the state-to-state and mil-to-mil relations between China and the US. The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to it.

Tan Kefei stressed that, China adheres to a path of peaceful development and a national defense policy that’s defensive in nature. China is always a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of international order, and a provider of public goods.

In sharp contrast, the US over the years has waged one war after another against other countries, causing a large number of civilian casualties and refugees. It's the US that becomes the biggest threat to regional and global peace and stability.

The US side is urged to give up the concept of zero-sum game, view China’s defense and military development in a rational and objective light, stop churning out hostile policies against China, and stop portraying China as America’s rival or adversary. Instead, it should do more to facilitate and advance the healthy and steady development of the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries, said Tan.