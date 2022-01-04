200-odd PLA officers complete defense duties and leave Hong Kong

HONGKONG, Jan. 4 -- According to the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(HKSAR), and with the approval of the Central Military Commission, more than 200 officers assigned to the PLA Hong Kong Garrison left Hong Kong for mainland after completing their defense duties on January 3.

At 9:40 a.m., the PLA Hong Kong Garrison held a seeing-off ceremony at the San Tin military camp.These rotating-out officers had been selected from the Chinese military, and successfully completed various major defense duties during their deployment, which had won them high acclaim from citizens and all sectors of Hong Kong.

In addition, the new batch of rotating-in officers has arrived in Hong Kong and taken over the defense responsibilities from their predecessors. After special training in the mainland, they have become fully eligible to fulfill defense duties as required in Hong Kong.