PLA Hong Kong Garrison troops kick off military training of 2022

By Zhou Xiang and Zhang Xiaoxi

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 -- To implement the mobilization order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) for the military training in 2022, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison has started military training in 2022 in an all-round way recently.

Multiple warships including the guided-missile frigates Suqian and Jingmen left the Garrison’s Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base on Stonecutters Island and conducted maritime training exercises in nearby waters. Meanwhile, at the Shek Kong Barracks of the Garrison’s air force units, helicopters took off from the airfield to carry out formation flight training in the airspace of Hong Kong.

Apart from the naval and air force, the Garrison’s armored units, special operations troops, signal corps, medical units and honor guards have also kicked off the first round of training in the new year.