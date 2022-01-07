Cambodia decorates China's expert group for assistance on military academy construction

By Wu Changwei

PHNOM PENH, Jan.7 -- The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) held a medal-awarding ceremony in Phnom Penh for the 12th batch of the Chinese PLA experts on January 5, to commend their contribution to the construction and development of the Royal Cambodian Army Academy.

General Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF, and other leaders of the Royal Cambodian Army Academy, together with Zhu Shuaifei, deputy military attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, attended the ceremony.

At the awarding ceremony, General Vong Pisen conferred medals on every member of the expert group. He said that in recent years, the Cambodia-China militaries have conducted sound cooperation in various fields and achieved fruitful results. Since the 12th Chinese expert group came to Cambodia in October 2020, it has made outstanding contributions to the discipline construction, curriculum design, talent training and infrastructure construction of the Royal Cambodian Army Academy against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deputy Military Attaché Zhu Shuaifei, the two militaries are iron friends to forge ahead together through thick and thin. China's military expert group to aid the Royal Cambodian Army Academy is an epitome of the cooperation between China and Cambodian military academies. He also made it clear that the Chinese government and military will continue to provide assistance and support to its Cambodian counterpart to the best of China's capacity. The Chinese PLA will always be a good friend of the Cambodian people and the RCAF.