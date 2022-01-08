Uyghur soldier and his romantic stone paintings to astronauts

BEIJING, Jan. 7 -- Paruk, a PLA soldier of Uyghur nationality stationed at a border defense post with an altitude of more than 5,000 meters in the Karakoram Plateau, sent his special blessings to three Chinese astronauts in China’s space station.

Like many PLA soldiers, Paruk is a big fan of Chinese astronauts. He once studied fine arts before joining the army and is fond of painting the magnificent landscape of the Chinese border areas on stones.

This time, he chose a heart-shaped stone and drew the three astronauts of the Shenzhou 13 crew on it, hoping to give this special gift to the heroic astronauts.