CHINA
Top Stories
PLA support base in Djibouti kicks off military training in 2022
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Weichao
Time
2022-01-11 17:49:13
A
+
-
Related News
We Recommend
Highlights of MND Press Conferences in 2021
2022-01-05
A special ceremony on Karakoram Plateau
2022-01-04
8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan completes rotation
2021-12-22
Most Viewed
China hopes U.S. will adopt no-first-use nuclear policy
2022-01-07
China completes in-orbit spacecraft transposition test with space station's robotic arm
2022-01-07
Xi signs mobilization order for military training
2022-01-04
Photos
PLA Southern Theater Command organizes flight training
2022-01-11
Scouts conduct field tactical training
2022-01-10
Army aviation soldiers get ready for new year's training
2022-01-09
Special reports
CHINA'S ARMED FORCES EMBARKING ON MISSIONS FOR WORLD PEACE
2021-09-30
SCO Peace Mission-2021
2021-09-24
Shared Destiny-2021
2021-09-07
Continue...