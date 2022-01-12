CHINATop Stories

China, India to hold 14th round of corps commander-level meeting

BEIJING, Jan.12 – Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed at the Regular Press Conference on January 11 that, as agreed by both sides, China and India will hold the 14th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on the Chinese side of the Moldo meeting point on January 12.

According to Wang Wenbin, the China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment. The two countries are maintaining dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels. He stressed that China hopes the Indian side can work with China and strive to switch from emergency response to normalized management and control in the border area as soon as possible.

