40th Chinese naval escort taskforce departs for Gulf of Aden

The photo taken on January 15, 2022 shows the well-prepared guided-missile destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) berthing in a military port in Zhanjiang. The 40th Chinese naval escort taskforce composed of guided-missile destroyer Hohhot, guided-missile frigate Yueyang and comprehensive supply ship Luomahu sets sail on Saturday from a military port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, heading for the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters. (Xinhua/Photo by Chen runchu)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 15 -- The 40th Chinese naval escort taskforce set sail from a military port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province on Saturday, heading for the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters to replace the 39th escort taskforce.

The escort fleet is composed of guided-missile destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161), guided-missile frigate Yueyang (Hull 575) and comprehensive supply ship Luomahu (Hull 907), carrying two shipborne helicopters and more than 700 servicemembers including dozens of special operation troops. This is the first time for destroyer Hohhot to carry out an escort mission.

During the preparatory period, the escort fleet had conducted targeted training exercises covering the anti-terrorism and anti-piracy as well as replenishment-at-sea operations.

