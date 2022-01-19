General Li Zuocheng holds video talks with New Zealand Secretary of Defense



General Li Zuocheng (L), member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, holds talks with Andrew Bridgman (R), secretary of defense and chief executive of the Ministry of Defence of New Zealand via video link on January 19, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 – General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, had talks via video link with Andrew Bridgman, secretary of defense and chief executive of the Ministry of Defence of New Zealand on January 19. They had frank and in-depth exchange of views on regional security situation, bilateral state and military relations, as well as other issues of common concern.

General Li mentioned that, Chinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a telephone communication last November, making a strategic planning for developing relations between the two countries. The China-New Zealand military exchanges have existing foundation, broad prospects and shared-goals, and in the future, the two militaries should maintain high-level communication, enhance strategic mutual-trust, explore new areas of cooperation, Li said.

Li hoped that the two militaries would, taking the 50th anniversary of the China-New Zealand diplomatic relations as a new starting point, push forward their ties, make contributions to protecting regional peace and prosperity and building the Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Bridgman said that, the 50th anniversary of China-New Zealand diplomatic relations is an important milestone in the bilateral relations, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have witnessed remarkable progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

New Zealand attaches importance to developing military ties with China, and is willing to maintain dialogue and communication with the Chinese side, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation and enhance communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, Bridgman said.



General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, holds talks with Andrew Bridgman, secretary of defense and chief executive of the Ministry of Defence of New Zealand via video link on January 19, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)