US destroyer trespassing in China’s territorial waters to stir up trouble in South China Sea

BEIJING, Jan. 20 -- “On January 20, the US guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold trespassed into China's territorial waters off Xisha Islands without Chinese government’s permission. The naval and air forces of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducted tracking and whole-process monitoring on the US destroyer and warned it off,” said Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command.

The spokesperson pointed out that the US move has seriously violated China’s national sovereignty and security, constituting another ironclad proof of US attempt to seek maritime hegemony and militarization in the South China Sea. Facts have fully proven that the US is nothing but a "trouble-maker" and the "biggest destroyer" of the peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“We solemnly demand the US side to immediately stop such provocative actions, otherwise it will bear the serious consequences of all possible contingencies. The troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command always stay on high alert and will take resolute actions to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security as well as the peace and stability in the South China Sea,” reaffirmed the spokesperson.