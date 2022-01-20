China, Iran and Russia hold 2nd joint naval exercise

According to the consensus of the armed forces of China, Iran and Russia, the navies of the three countries held their second joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman from January 18 to 20, 2022.

China sent the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, the comprehensive supply ship Taihu, ship-borne helicopters and 40 members of the Marine Corps of the PLA Navy to participate in the exercise.

The exercise aims to deepen practical cooperation among the navies of the three countries, demonstrate the goodwill and capability of the three countries to jointly safeguard maritime security and actively build a "maritime community with a shared future", and inject positive energy into regional peace and stability.