Chinese, Belarusian presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Belarus diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi pointed out that over the past 30 years, China-Belarus relations have been forging ahead, with the traditional friendship between the two countries growing stronger over time.

He noted that jointly guided by him and Lukashenko, China and Belarus have successively established a comprehensive strategic partnership and a comprehensive strategic partnership of mutual trust and win-win cooperation.

The two sides have built unbreakable political mutual trust, and carried out fruitful cooperation in various fields, Xi said, adding that they have also been firmly supporting each other on issues concerning their core interest, and coordinating closely and effectively in international and regional affairs.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have been helping each other and fighting shoulder to shoulder, which has demonstrated the close bond between two brothers sharing weal and woe, he said.

In recent years, Xi stressed, he and Lukashenko have maintained communication in various ways, and reached important consensuses on developing China-Belarus relations under the new circumstances.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, and is willing to work with Lukashenko to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to lead the two countries to more results in their comprehensive strategic partnership and Belt and Road cooperation, so as to create benefits for both countries and their people.

For his part, Lukashenko said that over the past 30 years, Belarus-China ties have been lifted from a friendly cooperative relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership of mutual trust and win-win cooperation, with bilateral cooperation bearing rich fruit in various fields.

He said he is confident that the people of the two countries will pass on the spirit of sincere friendship and mutual support from generation to generation.