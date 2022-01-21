China puts emphasis on employment and settlement of military families

BEIJING, Jan. 21 -- Recently, multiple departments of the Chinese government and military, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS), the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department under the Central Military Committee (CMC), jointly issued a notice on regulating the employment and settlement of military families.

The notice regulates the settlement of military spouses who have already been employed by the government, stipulating that such spouses should be relocated to positions similar to their current ones. It also identifies the employment guarantee measures and preferential treatment policies for military spouses not employed by the government.

Besides, the notice specifically clarifies the preferential treatment measures for the families of martyrs and service members deceased in line of duty, and spouses of service members who have been awarded with second-class citations for merit and above.

The notice requires governments at all levels to regard the employment and settlement of military families as an important part of national defense and military buildup, take concrete measures to solve problems for the troops.