Fujian CCG cracks major cross-border drug trafficking case

Scene of seizing drugs trafficked

FUZHOU, Jan. 21 -- Recently, the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court pronounced a verdict in the first instance in a case of cross-border maritime drug trafficking, which had been investigated and handled by the China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in East China's Fujian Province. All the 12 main suspects in the case were sentenced, of which two were sentenced to death, two to life imprisonment, and the remaining eight to fixed-term imprisonment of more than 10 years.

This is a major case of deep collusion between domestic and foreign drug gangs, smuggling drugs from the Southeast Asian countries to China's Taiwan region by sea.

The CCG forces in Fujian Province formed a joint task force with the local anti-narcotics police departments, and carried out an investigation lasting for more than six months.

On December 29, 2020, the joint task force, in conjunction with the CCG South China Sea Branch, carried out simultaneous sea and land operations in Fuzhou City and waters off the Zhongsha Islands in the South China Sea, with 20 suspects arrested, one drug ship detained, and over 400kg of amphetamin chloride seized.

Scene of arresting the suspects

Photo of over 400kg of amphetamin chloride involved in the case