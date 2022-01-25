China and Russia hold joint naval anti-piracy drills in Arabian Sea



China and Russia hold joint naval drill in the Arabian Sea. /CMG

On January 24, 2022, the Chinese and Russian naval forces held a joint maritime anti-piracy exercise in the northern waters of the Arabian Sea. A total of five naval vessels, ship-borne helicopters and marines from the two sides participated in the joint exercise.

Themed on joint anti-piracy operations, the participating Chinese and Russian ship formations conducted drills of joint maneuvering, rescuing hijacked ships, and airlift evacuation of the wounded.

The exercise has further enriched the connotation of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. Through holding the joint exercise, the two navies have accumulated useful experience to carry out combined anti-piracy missions, and improved their capabilities to jointly deal with maritime threats and safeguard the security of strategic sea lines of communication.