Xi stresses solid implementation of decisions, arrangements on carbon peaking, neutrality

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed profoundly analyzing the country's situation and tasks on advancing the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality work, and making solid efforts to implement decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee.

Xi made the remarks on Monday while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has achieved marked progress in boosting the green transition of social and economic development, Xi said, urging efforts to recognize the significance of realizing the carbon peaking and neutrality goals and beef up confidence on promoting the work.

Stressing the country's green pursuit is no easy job, Xi said strategic thinking must be improved as people should bear in mind the big picture throughout the whole process of delivering the carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

The relations between development and emission reduction must be properly handled, Xi said.

Cutting emissions is not aimed at curbing productivity or no emissions at all, Xi said, stressing that the economic development and green transition should be mutually reinforcing.

While bringing down carbon emissions, efforts should be made to safeguard energy security, industrial and supply chain security, and food security, as well as ensure people's normal daily lives, Xi said.

Xi stressed national and regional policy coordination and said the "one-size-fits-all" approach should not be adopted.

Both goals in the long run and short-term targets should be taken into account, Xi said, stressing efforts to get the right tempo and strength in carbon cut. He also urged the alignment of a capable government and an effective market.