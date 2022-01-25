Project of new-generation makeshift hospitals launched

By Ma Yujing

BEIJING, Jan. 25 -- On the afternoon of January 21, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Health Commission jointly held a launching ceremony for a scientific research project on new-generation lightweight makeshift hospitals in the CSSC Haishen Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Jointly innovated by an array of domestic research institutes, the project proposes the concept of emergency hybrid operating room (HOR), featuring deep integration of medical technology and engineering manufacturing technology.

The project system puts an emphasis on the concept of being "lightweight, standardized, modular, intelligent, and motorized" in design, and uses new-type composite materials such as carbon fiber, which serves to reduce the weight by more than 50% compared with traditional cabins.

Besides, the system also integrates multiple advanced technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and robots, so as to facilitate the flexible assemblage of cabin modules and realize full coverage of all-element treatment and support functions.

It can be loaded and operated on vehicles such as planes, trains, and ships, and is suitable for remote delivery and fast deployment while meeting various needs such as natural disaster rescue, prevention and control of infectious diseases, and emergency rescue.