Chinese peacekeepers help build arsenal for Bangladeshi peacekeeping force

The Chinese peacekeepers start the construction of a new ammunition depot for Bangladeshi peacekeeping force.

GAO, Mali, Jan. 26 -- Recently, at the request of the Bangladeshi peacekeeping force in the Super Camp base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Gao, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali started the construction of a new ammunition depot.

Under the complex security situation and harsh natural environment, the Chinese peacekeepers will help the Bangladesh Signal Company build a brand new ammunition depot with net cages, sandbags, containers and other materials within 30 working days.

