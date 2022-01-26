Chinese military to deliver disaster relief supplies to Tonga

BEIJING, Jan. 26 – According to the news released by Chinese Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian on Wednesday, upon the request of the Kingdom of Tonga, despite the adverse conditions such as volcanic ash, the Chinese military will dispatch air force transport aircraft and naval vessels to deliver emergency supplies to Tonga for disaster relief and post-disaster reconstruction. The disaster relief materials, including food, drinking water, water purifiers, tents, prefab houses, tractors, and radio communication equipment, will be transported to Tonga in two batches, respectively on January 27 and January 31. Moreover, China will continue to do its best to provide assistance in various forms according to the disaster relief and post-disaster reconstruction needs of Tonga.