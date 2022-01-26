Xi extends congratulations on "Icebreakers" 2022 Chinese New Year celebration

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the "Icebreakers" 2022 Chinese New Year celebration hosted by British trade organization the 48 Group Club in London.

The event was supported by the China-Britain Business Council and the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK.

Xi pointed out that in the 1950s, British entrepreneurs, represented by Jack Perry, started the "Icebreaking Mission," which broke the ice in the West's trade with China.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between China and Britain, Xi said that in retrospect, China will never forget the older generation of friends who made historical contributions to the development of China-Britain relations.

Looking ahead, Xi added, China hopes that visionary people and business representatives in both countries will uphold the "icebreaking" spirit, continuously expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and make China-Britain friendship more relevant in the new era, so as to bring more benefits to both nations and peoples.