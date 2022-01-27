Y-20 transport aircraft embraces 9th anniversary of its maiden flight

BEIJING, Jan. 26 -- The Y-20 strategic transport aircraft made its maiden flight successfully on January 26, 2013, which filled the gap in the development of large transport aircraft in China. Three years later, Y-20 was officially commissioned to the aviation troops of the PLA Air Force on July 6, 2016.

During the past nine years, Y-20 has been equipped with China's homegrown engines for test flights, with improved range and maximum take-off weight.

Click on the video to learn more about the latest achievements of Y-20, on the 9th anniversary of its maiden flight!