China opposes any third party's interference in China-India border issue: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 27 -- The China-India border issue is a matter between the two countries, and both sides oppose the interference from a third party, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Regarding to the recent 14th Round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, the White House spokesperson claimed that the US was closely monitoring the situation at the China-India border and concerned about China’s attempt to coerce India and other neighbors.

Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu pointed out that some American politicians are so fond of using the word “coerce”, they seem to have forgotten that the US is the inventor and master player of “coercive diplomacy”.

The spokesperson reaffirmed China’s clear-cut position that China neither “coerces” nor is “coerced” by others, and strongly opposes the US forcing “coercive diplomacy” on other countries.

As for the China-India border issue, Wu stressed that the Chinese side believed this round of talks were positive and constructive, and China will work closely with the Indian side to properly handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation.

It is learnt that the joint press release issued by China and India after the meeting on January 12 enumerated the agreements in four points reached by both sides. First, the two sides agreed that they should follow the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. Second, the two sides agreed to consolidate the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including in winter. Third, they agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. Fourth, they agreed that the next round of the Commanders’ talks should be held at the earliest.