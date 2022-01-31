Chinese navy ships carrying relief supplies depart for Tonga

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- A flotilla comprised of two ships of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy departed from a port in south China's Guangzhou City Monday to deliver China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga.

This relief mission follows China's delivery of multiple batches of emergency supplies to Tonga, which was hit by disasters resulting from a massive volcano eruption earlier this month and its ensuing tsunami.

Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies.