Xi attending opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2022-02-04 21:09:05
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday night.

