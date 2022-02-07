Ambassador Zhang Jun: the US should not go further down the wrong path

2022-02-06 19:17

On February 6, Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the Untied Nations, released a press statement to resolutely refute the unfounded accusations against China made by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, in her interview with CNN.

Ambassador Zhang said that the US has again made accusations against China and wrongful, irresponsible remarks on issues like the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xinjiang and Taiwan. Such groundless, politically-biased words have seriously poisoned the China-US relations. Facing such a smear campaign, China has no choice but to push back and clarify our position and reject the unfounded accusations by the US.

Ambassador Zhang stressed that the Beijing Winter Olympics has successfully kicked off. The opening ceremony was attended by around 170 official representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, including 31 heads of state, heads of government, members of the royal family, and heads of international organizations. Many more state leaders and heads of international organizations have called or sent letters to President Xi Jinping to wish the Beijing Winter Olympics a great success and the Chinese people a happy Lunar New Year. Here in New York, I myself also received warm congratulations from other Permanent Representatives on the successful opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. This fully shows the international community's firm support for China, for the Beijing Winter Olympics, and for the Olympic Movement. The US attempt to make an issue of the Olympic Games has won no support and met with complete failure. Athletes from China, the US and other countries are competing fairly at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They are the ones that should be in the spotlight, and the US politicians should have left the stage for them long ago!

Ambassador Zhang said that the repeated lies by the US about the “genocide” in Xinjiang have already be debunked by facts. People of all ethnic groups there are enjoying a peaceful, harmonious and happy life. In Team China, there are 20 athletes from 9 ethnic minorities, including Uyghur and Tibetan. One of them is Ms. Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a Uyghur cross-country skier who lit the Olympic caldron. She is the pride and excellent representative of the Chinese people. On what ground does the US has such inexplicable anger over this? And why?

Ambassador Zhang stressed that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory. The settlement of the Taiwan question is China’s internal affairs and allows no interference by the US or any other external forces. The future of Taiwan lies in national reunification, not some security guarantee from the US. The US should stop emboldening and supporting the “Taiwan independence” forces, follow the true one-China policy, and match its actions with words. Otherwise, playing fire on the Taiwan question will only end up getting burned.

Ambassador Zhang said that the US claims to care about human rights, yet it has left a disgraceful record in violating human rights, which deserves close attention and serious accountability from the international community. With a population less than a quarter of China, the US has a staggering number of more than 900,000 deaths from COVID-19, and that figure is still increasing, almost 200 times the number in China. The US is awash in gun violence, with 17,800 deaths in less a year of 2021 alone, leaving its people with no sense of security. The systematic ethnic cleansing and massacre of the Native Americans throughout the US history is the real genocide and crime against humanity. The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including women and children, by the US military in Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, has already constituted war crimes.

Ambassador Zhang stressed that the US is facing serious political, economic, social, security and public health issues. Under such circumstances, the US politicians need to heed the voice of the people and solve its own problems, instead of being trapped in the mindset of American supremacy over everything, still less shifting responsibilities, creating confrontations or obstructing other countries’ development. Here is my advice to the US: Do not go further down the wrong path. It will not only make your own people suffer, but also create more trouble for other countries and the whole world.