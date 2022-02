The screenshot shows the notice released by China's Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration on February 10, 2022.

BEIJING, Feb. 15 -- According to a notice released by China's Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration, military missions will be performed in the Bohai Strait and the northern waters of the Yellow Sea from February13 to 27, 2022.

BOHAI STRAIT AND NORTH YELLOW SEA MILITARY EXERCISES FROM 130800UTC TO 270800UTC FEB

IN AREA BOUNDED BY

1) 38-51.7N 121-38.2E;

2) 38-34.2N 121-38.2E;

3) 38-33.9N 121-07.9E;

4) 38-48.2N 121-14.1E

ENTERING PROHIBITED. LIAONING MSA CHINA.