Chinese military products exhibit in Singapore Airshow 2022

By Yan Bing

BEIJING, Feb. 16 -- The Singapore Airshow kicked off at the Changi Exhibition Center in Singapore on February 15, local time. The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC) participated in the Singapore Airshow with a variety of high-tech aviation products.

The AVIC indoor booth, which covers an area of 210 square meters, comprehensively displays high-technical and market-targeting products including fighter jets, trainers, helicopters, UAVs, and regional aircraft.

The fighter jet trainer exhibition area displays the export products of a multi-purpose trainer aircraft family, which includes JF-17B Thunder two-seat fighter jet trainer, JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, L-15 fighter jet trainer, FTC-2000G fighter jet trainer and K-8 trainer. The helicopter exhibition area mainly displays Z-10ME, Z-19E and Z-9WE. The UAV exhibition area mainly displays the Wing Loong-1 UAV and the Wing Loong-2 UAV. And the civil aircraft exhibition area displays MA-700, the latest generation of high-speed turboprop regional aircraft series.

Being the largest aerospace and defense exhibition in Asia, the Singapore Airshow has become a stage for aerospace companies across the world to showcase their technical strength. It is expected that nearly 600 manufacturers from 37 countries will participate in the exhibition and more than 13,000 professional visitors will visit the show.