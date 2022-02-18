Xi extends condolences to Brazilian president over heavy rains disaster

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolence to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over the heavy casualties caused by the heavy rains disaster in the country.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn the heavy rains disaster in the Rio de Janeiro state, which had caused heavy casualties and property losses.

The Chinese president offered his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the missing, as well as to the people in the disaster-hit areas. He also wished an early recovery to the injured.